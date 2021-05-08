Have you received an earthquake alert near Truckee? Here’s why – NBC Bay Area





Bay Area residents reported receiving app alerts on the night of May 6 when a series of earthquakes were reported near Truckee, California. The largest earthquakes were recorded Thursday night as a starting force of 4.7 degrees, with their epicenter being 12.5 km from Truckee, 27.1 miles from Reno, and a several hour drive from cities such as San Jose and San Francisco.

As of this morning, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said that there were no reports of damage from Thursday’s earthquakes, although Cal OES indicated that the events “provide important and timely reminders” of why it is important to prepare for future earthquakes.

ShakeAlerts is released by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which is then transmitted through a variety of public and private media.

Residents from East Bay to South Bay told NBC Bay Area that they had received Shake Alert notifications on their phones about this earthquake, even though they didn’t feel it themselves.

Why alert people 200 miles away from an earthquake?

This happened because the first estimate of the magnitude of this earthquake came with a magnitude of 6.0, explained Robert de Groot, ShakeAlert’s National Communications Coordinator.

Within a tenth of a second of this first estimate, the United States Geological Survey obtained an updated estimate that this earthquake was a magnitude of 4.7. But by then, the first alerts had already been delivered to the public by USGS partners, assuming the earthquake was 6.0.

The challenge, de Groot said, was that the earthquake was first detected by one of the stations that predicted a greater force than the earthquake it ended up with.

He added, “It really led to the fact that a larger area would get alerts at a very weak level of vibration.” “That’s why people in Santa Clara, San Jose, and San Francisco got a alert.”

“The ShakeAlert system did exactly what it should have done last night,” de Groot told NBC Bay Area.

It took 17 seconds from the point where this earthquake began, miles underground, to the time the USHS was able to produce the data that they sent to their partners (who issued application notifications), he explained.

“That’s really an obstacle to everything, do it quickly and do it right,” de Groot said, although he acknowledged that the USGS “could definitely improve” this 17-second transformation.

He added that Thursday’s earthquake didn’t trigger an automatic wireless emergency alert (WEA) that comes into your phone even if you don’t have an app (just like AMBER alert does). De Groot said his team is already working on solutions to ensure WEA exit on time when an earthquake is detected.

How to get alerts

Didn’t you get an earthquake alert near Truckee?

Firstly, de Groot said that you’ll want to make sure that alert apps are downloaded. In fact, he recommends downloading many earthquake alert apps only on your phone.

MyShake ™ app: This app developed by the University of California, Berkeley is sponsored by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES). This app is free and available for iPhone and Android users. QuakeAlertUSA App: State and federal agencies worked with Early Warning Labs, LLC to make this app free. Its website says it is now located in California and Oregon. Android phone updates: Android phones with updated operating systems automatically subscribe to Android Earthquake Alerts, which use the same technology as the MyShake app.

Look for apps designed to give you earthquake early warning, hoping to give you seconds to take cover. There are other services that can provide information about earthquakes but do not provide an early warning for earthquakes, such as an earthquake notification service.

Shake Alert notifications are fairly new, the US Geological Survey says testing these alert deliveries began in California in 2019. Shake Alert expanded to Oregon in 2021, and as of May 3, the ShakeAlert warning system is available in Washington.

Have these alerts on as many paths and devices as possible, de Groot recommends. It’s also advised to check the app and volume settings to make sure your settings are configured to notify you (and to notify you of distant earthquakes, if you wish).

.





