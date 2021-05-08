‘The state of the nightmare for Facebook’: What the Trump administration means





CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan says the Facebook Advisory Committee’s decision that Facebook may continue to block former President Donald Trump from using his platform creates a nightmare for the social media giant. Major movements have confirmed the company’s decision to suspend Trump in January after the U.S. Capitol riots. However, management said Facebook should review the decision within six months. “Within six months of making this decision, Facebook must reconsider the arbitrary penalty imposed on January 7 and decide on the appropriate penalty,” the management wrote in its decision. “This punishment must be based on the seriousness of the offense and the possibility of harm in the future. Facebook must also agree on serious offenses, which must at the same time be clear, necessary and proportionate.” Management also criticized Facebook for making the suspension indefinite. “By applying a vague and non-standard sentence and then resolving this case to the Commission, Facebook wants to avoid its responsibilities,” the decision said. #CNN #New Room #DonieOsullivan.



source