Facebook’s oversight committee approves the suspension of Donald Trump





Facebook may continue to block the use of its platform by former President Donald Trump, the social media’s court oversight committee said Wednesday that the company confirmed its decision to suspend it after the January 6 U.S. Capitol riots. The commission said it concluded that those published by Trump on Jan. 6, who praised the insurgents, had “severely violated” Facebook’s policies and “created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible.” However, the commission criticized Facebook for the indefinite suspension and said Facebook should review the decision and impose disciplinary measures such as a “time suspension” or permanent disqualification of the account – penalties consistent with Facebook’s policies. “Within six months of making this decision, Facebook must reconsider the arbitrary penalty imposed on January 7 and decide on the appropriate penalty,” the management wrote in its decision. “This punishment must be based on the seriousness of the offense and the possibility of harm in the future. Facebook must also agree on serious offenses, which must at the same time be clear, necessary and proportionate.” “By applying a vague and non-standard sentence and then resolving this case to the Commission, Facebook wants to avoid its responsibilities,” the decision said. The decision applies to Facebook-owned Instagram, where Trump has an account. Trump has nearly 60 million followers across Facebook (FB) and Instagram. #Facebook #CNNBusiness #New Room.



