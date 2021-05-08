The woman gives birth to nine children – BBC News





A 25-year-old Malian woman has given birth to nine children, two more than doctors detected in the tests. Halima Cisse gave birth in Morocco. The Mali government took him there for specialized care. “I am very happy,” her husband told the BBC. “My wife and babies [five girls and four boys] they are doing well. “Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

