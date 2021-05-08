3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Junction City, Jerry County, Kansas, USA / Volcano Discovery





Try our free app!

See also: monthly reports

Saturday, May 8, 2021, 11:19

11:19 AM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

3.2 May 8 earthquake 6:04 am (GMT -5)

Just 13 minutes ago, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake occurred near Junction City, Jerry County, Kansas, USA. The tremor was recorded early on Saturday morning, May 8, 2021 at 6:04 a.m. local time, at a very shallow depth 3.9 miles below the Earth’s surface, and the event was recorded by the United States Geological Survey, the first seismic agency to report About that. Our monitoring service identified a second report from the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) which mentioned the 3.2 magnitude earthquake as well, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake was not supposed to cause any major damage, but it was probably felt by many. People as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. Weak vibration was probably felt at Wagram (pop. 340) located two miles from the epicenter. Other towns or cities near the epicenter where the tremor might have been felt include very weak Abilene (shift 6600) located 18 miles from the epicenter. Epicenter. In Marion (population 1,800, 24 miles away), Junction City (24,600, 26 miles away), Salina (47,800 residents, 33 miles away), Manhattan (56300, 42 miles away), and Newton (pop 19200, 47 miles), he probably didn’t feel the earthquake.

If you feel like this, report it on our website or app now!

Download and upgrade the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

Date & Time: May 8, 2021 6:04 AM (GMT -5) local time (May 8, 2021 11:04 GMT) Size: 3.2 Depth: 6.3 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 38.69 ° N / 97.04 ° W (Dickinson , Kansas, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake was reported near Beslig, Surigao del Sur, Karaja, Philippines, just 21 minutes ago by the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, which is the main national agency monitoring seismic activity in this part of the world. The earthquake occurred 10 kilometers below the epicenter on the afternoon of Saturday May 8, 2021 at 4:38 PM local time The exact size, center and depth of the earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or When other agencies release their reports … Read all A 4.1 magnitude earthquake near Tonopah, Nye County, Nevada, USA, was reported just 19 minutes ago by the United States Geological Survey, which is the main international and national agency monitoring Activity Seismicity in the United States. The earthquake occurred 5 miles below the epicenter early in the morning of Saturday May 8, 2021 at 1:13 a.m. local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. … Read all A 4.3-magnitude earthquake occurred on Saturday May 8, 2021 at 12:50 pm local time near Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh, India, according to the Indian National Center of Seismology (NCS). … Read all The US Geological Survey reported a 3.0 magnitude earthquake in the United States near Pahala, Hawaii County, Hawaii, just 9 minutes ago. The earthquake struck on the evening of Friday May 7, 2021 at 8:33 PM local time at a fairly shallow depth of 20 miles. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. … Read all The Indian National Center of Seismology (NCS) reported a 4.5-magnitude earthquake in Pakistan near Zob, Balochistan, just 28 minutes ago. The earthquake struck on Saturday morning, May 8, 2021 at 9:56 am local time at an average depth of 113 km. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. … read everything

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos