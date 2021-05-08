This week’s cool tech stories from all over the web (until May 8)





The space

Perhaps, in fact, oddly enough, Elon Musk would do this Martian thing. Marina Koren | The Atlantic “Take this path all the way to Boca Chica, past solar panel farms and storage kiosks, past the little street that used to be called Joanna Street until Mask renamed it Rocket Road, and you end up on the beach, with the sky and sea stretching in front of you. A beautiful sight. Any day, maybe one day, someone’s last look on Earth. “

[Note: This week, SpaceX’s Starship prototype, a critical piece of the company’s plans to go to the moon and Mars, nailed a landing for the first time (after a string of fiery failures). Check out the video below. Go to 6:29 to skip to the beginning of launch.]

Computing

Reconfigurable optical networks will transfer supercomputer data at speeds 100 times. IEEE Spectrum “Supercomputer processors can handle massive amounts of data per second, but the data flow between the processor and computer subsystems is not nearly as efficient, creating a bottleneck in data transfer. To address this problem, a group of researchers pioneered a system design that includes reconfigurable networks called FLEET – which would potentially speed data transfer 100 times faster. “

energy

Why not turn airports into giant solar farms? Matt Simon | Wired “New research from Australia shows how effectively the solariums of 21 airports in that country were enormously effective. … for comparison, they also scanned satellite images and found 17,000 residential solar panels in Bendigo, just north of Melbourne in South Australia. Researchers estimated that airports could be To produce 10 times as much solar energy as those 17,000 residential panels – enough to power 136,000 homes. “

Transfer

Bidding begins for a seat on the first passenger flight of Blue Origin Marie Fazio | The company said on Wednesday that Blue Origin, the rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos, will launch a passenger rocket into space for the first time in July. One seat on the flight, which will carry six astronauts on a short trip to the edge of outer space, will be up for auction. “We’ve spent years testing out, so we’re ready,” Arian Cornell, Astronaut Sales Manager at Blue Origin, said at a press conference Wednesday.

Environment

The entire West Coast is now covered by the Seismic Warning System by Claire Diaz and Vanessa Romo | NPR “Residents living on the West Coast don’t know when the next earthquake will strike. But the new expansion of the Earthquake Early Warning System in the United States gives 50 million people in California, Oregon – and now Washington – seconds to quickly reach safety when the next earthquake strikes. From 8 am on Tuesday, cell phone users in California, Oregon and Washington should receive a mobile alert from the ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System when earthquakes are detected.

future

How cities will petrify David Farrer BBC News “If cities were geological, this raises the question of what they will leave behind in the layers of the twenty-first century. Fossils are a kind of planetary memory of the shapes the world once wore. Just as the landscapes of the deep past are not forgotten. How will the rocky record of the profound future remember Shanghai, New York and other great cities?

Science

Acquire Maps of High-Energy Cosmic-Ray Sources for the First Time “Collectively, recent discoveries have focused the search for super-powerful universe accelerators on three main contenders. Theorists are now busy modeling these astrophysical objects to see if they are actually capable of throwing particles fast enough toward us. And if so, how. “

Date

How did the 1981 conference begin in the era of quantum computing. Irahari McCracken | The Fast Company “In May 1981, at a conference center located in a mansion-style mansion outside Boston, a few dozen physicists and computer scientists gathered for a three-day meeting. …[The conference] It’s going to be a key moment in the history of quantum computing – it doesn’t mean that anyone present realized it while it was happening. “

Photo Credit: Victor Garcia / Unsplash

