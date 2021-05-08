Royal Navy ships were patrolling Jersey amid fishing lines with France – BBC News





Two Royal Navy boats are patrolling the waters around Jersey and two French patrol boats are nearby, while fishermen are protesting their post-Brexit rights. About 60 ships from France and Jersey are blocking the port of St Helier on the island, and a cargo ship cannot leave. French fishermen say their rights are unfairly restricted by licenses issued by the island through a new system. Jersey officials are meeting with "peaceful" protesters to try to resolve the conflict.





