Recent Assam Earthquakes: Secrets Within the Earth’s Crust





India is definitely going down a dangerous and difficult road now, more than ever, when everyone was hoping 2021 would be a better year for us. Our weaknesses may make us weak and make it difficult for us to tolerate our present.

If the epidemic is not enough, Assam is undergoing a series of earthquakes. One, the fourth in a month, although not so intense by volume, has struck the minds of geologists and scientists.

The National Center of Seismology (NCS) measured 2.8 on the Richter Scale to reach the Moregaon area of ​​the state.

On May 5, a 3.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Suntpur in Assam and some other parts. On May 3, there was a tremor of magnitude 3.7 in Tezpur, which also endured another tremor in May of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale. First in the series but last month on April 28th it had a score of 6.4.

Damage from this one and six aftershocks, ranging in magnitude from 3.2 to 4.7, occurred within two and a half hours after the main tremor.

Why are these earthquakes frequent in Assam?

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) demonstrates that an unfamiliar streak (a linear characteristic that is influenced by an underlying geological structure such as a fault) was found as a factor behind frequent earthquakes in the northern Suntpur region of northern Assam

GSI Deputy General Manager Sandeep Kumar Som explains that Suntpur was the epicenter of this mega 6.4 earthquake after 33 years due to tectonic complexity. The Atherkhit and Kobili faults, the north-south line and the oblique convergence of the Indian plate cause frequent earthquakes. “

Explanation of the various faults in the area

The Sonitpur region lies within a tectonically complex triangular region encapsulated by the Atherkhet fault bound east-west, and the Kopili line bound between the northwest and southeast (closer to the Himalayan Frontal Thrust HFT) and the direction north and south.

The Kobili Fault runs from the western part of Manipur to the triple junction of Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and is filled with mud from the river. It alone witnessed an earthquake in 1869 (magnitude 7.8) and an earthquake in 1943 (magnitude 7.3).

What is wrong in simpler terms?

It is a fracture along which the masses of the earth’s crust move on both sides relative to each other in parallel with the fracture and along this, pressures may develop.

According to the USGS, “When an earthquake occurs in one of these faults, the rock on one side of the fault slides in relation to the other side. The fault surface can be vertical, horizontal, or at some angle to the surface of the earth.”

What is a defect in a landscape?

Earthquakes are the result of releasing the accumulated stresses within the Earth for a fairly long period of time.

There are other active faults also those that hit the Sonitpur region: The Siang Fracture, Yemla Fault, Namula Thrust, and Canyon Thrust spread across the northeast and are active alongside Main Himalayan Thrust, Main Boundary Thrust, Main Central Thrust and many more sub-faults.

It appears to be the headquarters hosting the major network of malfunctions spread across the region.

Weaknesses in the Northeast:

The northeast is located within the seismic zone V, indicating severe vulnerability and a risk related to hypersensitivity to seismic activity.

Since its separation from Gondwanaland, the Indian plate has been moving further up towards the Eurasian plate for final subduction, i.e. the smash of one tectonic plate below the other.

It is moving northeast towards the Himalayas, where its tilted collision and release of pressure and stress accumulated in local tectonic or misfolded environments causes earthquakes.

History of earthquakes in the region:

Among the many earthquakes recorded and even unnoticed, one strikes our attention on any given day: the Great Assam-Tibet earthquake of Independence Day in 1950. It is one of the strongest earthquakes (magnitude 8.6) on the entire planet, and it caused Landslides. And they block some rivers.

Another notable event was the Assam earthquake on June 12, 1897, which reduced all built-up buildings to rubble. Earlier, the development and adoption of Assam type houses by Chinese carpenters showed excellent performance but now they are rarely built (less use of timber for any other use is promoted now)

Among the various reasons for being affected by earthquakes in a region, we cannot change the geomorphology of an area but we can definitely adapt to its needs. Potential mitigation could also prevent further loss of lives and livelihoods.

