Ahmedabad: From doping scandal to riot and earthquake to “a few good guys” – lessons on loyalty and morals at the IIM-A party





The Chairman of the Board of Governors, Kumar Mangalam Birla, said at the 56th invitation ceremony, which took place around Saturday, that the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A), at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic posed challenges such as the migration of workers and individuals. Workers became sick, and businesses on spreadsheets were outdated. Instead, he said, it was time to combine emotional quotient (EQ) and intelligence quotient (IQ).

More than 600 students graduating from IIM-A were awarded titles and degrees, while four golds were awarded in the virtual event on Saturday. Titles and degrees have also been awarded to students from the IIMA’s PhD program in Management, Graduate Programs in Management, Food Management and Agribusiness, and Management for Executive Directors. Traditionally, the IIM-A Invitation Party takes place on the lawns of Louis Kahn Plaza on campus.

“The pandemic has shone a spotlight not only on the role of governments, but on communities, companies and individuals in creating better results for everyone … The truth is you can’t just build businesses on spreadsheets. The most detailed business plans this year have collapsed in the face of factory workers’ disease. Supply chains as migrant workers, which were silently supporting them, retreat into their communities. So, they don’t become one-dimensional … I don’t see IQ and EQ as binary traits, but instead as complementary traits that make a healthy personality, Birla said.

Addressing the outgoing batch, the institute’s director, Professor Errol D’Souza, reminded students to be fair and fair, but said there was a downside to loyalty as well. “The downside of loyalty is that it reinforces a lot of good citizenship behavior where people do not express their anxiety … In today’s scenario, this has been described as a world of VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity). There is a growing need for institutions to encourage voice as the differences in destinations It is vision, ideas and insights that often enable decision-makers to avoid blind spots and find innovative ways to address problems.

Dsouza also stressed that expressing opinions and making suggestions should be practiced by individuals not only in their organizations but also in their social and political spheres. “As we demonstrate the advantages of forms of loyalty such as patriotism, we need enabling environments that allow us to criticize blind adherence to this noble principle when it is used in a divisive or discriminatory manner. Our advocacy must be to act with justice and public institutions must protect us from fear of retaliation,” he said. Professor D’Souza.

Professor D’Souza described it as a challenging year, and said that his 2002 graduating class also faced “extraordinary” challenges. “On Republic Day 2001, students were exposed to an earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale. This killed more than 20,000 people in our state and injured more than 150,000 people.” He said several buildings on campus were damaged and students were being housed in makeshift tents.

“Then in 2002, riots engulfed the city, smack in the middle of the recruitment season. Many recruits were reluctant to come to town for interviews. Some of us from the institute participated in a peace meeting at the Gandhi Ashram. The meeting was disrupted by rioters who proceeded to beat Participants in the meeting.One person, a photographer who was covering the event, was severely injured … near us, a group of Gandhi were holding a prayer meeting … despite the chaos, they continued the prayer meeting. My call for some of them to help bring water to the wounded photographer is gone Without a response.I think that the Gandhians at that meeting were relying on cues from the overt reactions of others in the group … to know which course of action to follow, each looked (around) to understand the reaction of others … and then each noticed meaningful inaction. They concluded that the calm of others was due to the belief that they did not view the situation as an emergency that required intervention. Being part of the group contributed in some way to lessening a sense of personal accountability and dismantling its members.

“We become indifferent to the suffering of others and intervene less when there are others around us who can do so. This is disturbing, because it means even if we agree on what is wrong or what requires us to act, in practice, we may not act on that knowledge. D’Souza added. To warn of the dangers of ingrained and blind loyalty, D’Souza also turned to the Enron scandal of 2001, doping scandals in sports, and the US movie “A Few Good Men.”

“… in (the case of) Enron for example, the CFO, CEO, and auditor colluded to write unrealized future gains from trading contracts into current income statements, giving the illusion of higher current profits … the company’s turbulent operations were diverted to special purposes … Entities to keep them out of the Enron books and make their losses seem less of a concern … In sport as well, we’ve seen unsportsmanlike behavior as doping programs have been widely exposed in running, football, professional baseball and cycling.

Professor D’Souza added that in the military and police, there have been instances of “loyalty that reinforces cultures of crime by demanding members’ silence towards the transgressions of others, which sometimes involve physical abuse of the local civilian population during deployment. ”One of my favorite films – A Few Good Men – It revolves around such behavior. It is based on the events that occurred at the naval base at Guantanamo Bay in 1986 and shows the tension between loyalty and following orders versus morality and following one’s conscience … “

.





