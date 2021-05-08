Attorney Tawseef Khan on the “Muslim Problem”





Tawseef Khan is an attorney specializing in immigration and asylum law and a human rights activist. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

His first book, 'The Muslim Problem: Why We Are Wrong About Islam and Why It Still Matters', examines what it means to believe in Islam today. Khan talks to Krishnan about Islamophobia, what integration means to him, and his experience growing up as a Muslim in the north of England.

