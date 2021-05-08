The impact of the Covid pandemic on the health of doctors – BBC News





It is estimated that a doctor dies every three to four weeks as a result of suicide in the UK. Dr. Dan Gearon’s cousin Liz took her own life in 2016. He was an anesthetist at King’s College London. After Liz’s death, Dan created a charity, You Okay, Doc? providing doctors with a safe space to talk about their mental health. Now that the pandemic is beginning to ease, Dan and many other doctors across the country are expressing the need for better mental health services for physicians. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

