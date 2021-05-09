Uncategorized
A drug shooting in Brazil has left 25 dead – BBC News
According to local media, at least 25 people have been killed in a shooting in Rio de Janeiro, including a police officer. The shooting occurred during a police operation in a favela in the Jacarezinho area of the city. Police launched the operation after drug traffickers reported that they were hiring children from their gang. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
