Assassin George Floyd Derek Chauvin has demanded a new trial – BBC News





A former Minneapolis police officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd last month has called for a new trial. Derek Chauvin’s legal team has filed court documents denouncing the misconduct of prosecutors and jurors. Chauvin, who had been kneeling on Mr. Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, was caught on video, found guilty of murder and manslaughter. His lawyer said his client was deprived of a fair trial. U.S. media reported that a request for a new trial was expected and that it is the usual conduct after the conviction. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#GeorgeFloyd #BBCNews.



source