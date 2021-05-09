B Brexit plan? May has refused to break his deal





Theresa May told parliamentarians this afternoon that she wants to find a Brexit deal that a majority can vote on. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

He has promised more talks on support for Northern Ireland, but has rejected requests to postpone Brexit or consider a second referendum. Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn said the talks between the parties were embarrassing, and accused the prime minister of denying the magnitude of the failure last week. Theresa May had a surprise on her sleeve: she refused to pay the 65-euro fee that EU citizens had to pay to get to the post-Brexit settlement. ——- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list… Get more news on our site – https://www.channel4.com/news/

Follow us: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/Channel4News .



source