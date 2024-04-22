Google Wear OS watch appears at FCC. Most likely not Pixel Watch 3





It's sure to be a busy year of hardware announcements for Google, but today a smartwatch running the new Wear OS was listed with the FCC, and it doesn't appear to be the Pixel Watch 3.

Over the past few months, we've reported quite a few details about the upcoming Pixel Watch 3, including the fact that Google intends to offer it in two sizes. Another useful piece of information is that it turns out that Google is preparing to use his UWB connection instead of Bluetooth LE to handle Watch Unlock, and that the Pixel Watch 3 will support his UWB. That's what I'm suggesting.

Our current expectation is that the Pixel Watch 3 will launch in the fall alongside the Pixel 9 lineup, which includes the reportedly renamed Pixel 9 Pro Fold. With that in mind, the newly posted FCC listing for Google hardware (model number G4SKY) seems out of place. Specifically, the instructions on how to view the FCC E label on your device are exactly where you would find the same information on your current Pixel Watch, not your smartphone or tablet.

Regulatory information, certifications, and compliance marks can be found from the home screen by:[設定]>[システム]>[規制情報].

The Pixel Watch 3 isn't scheduled to go on sale until the fall, so we don't expect it to be registered with the FCC until late summer at the earliest. Furthermore, this device doesn't seem to have his UWB connection, so it's very unlikely to be the Pixel Watch 3.

So what is this mysterious Wear OS device coming soon from Google? One unlikely possibility is that it could be something like the mid-range Pixel Watch 2a that will arrive alongside the next Pixel 8a. It's something you're considering. However, there are no leaks or reports indicating that such a smartwatch is in development.

Another interesting detail is that this G4SKY watch appears to only exist in one variant with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and LTE connectivity. LTE would eliminate Android-powered alternatives like Chromecast, but the lack of 5G would eliminate the possibility of a Pixel Tablet 2.

All together, it seems like Google or Fitbit are working on something like a Pixel Watch replacement. Considering Google I/O 2024 is less than a month away, it's possible we'll learn more about the hardware at the event, which is already expected to be the debut of his Pixel 8a.

Abner Li and Ben Schoon contributed to this article.

Updating…

FTC: We use automated affiliate links that generate income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2024/04/22/google-wear-os-fcc-not-pixel-watch-3/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos