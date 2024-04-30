Sports
Former Michigan State four-star football team has entered the transfer portal
The transfer portal is getting ready to officially close on May 1, so there are only a few days left for new players to enter the portal before being locked into their squads for the upcoming season. I imagine there will be a lot of names appearing on the portal in these final days, but hopefully none of them will be Michigan State football players.
However, the latest player to enter his name into the portal is a familiar one to Michigan State fans, and his reasoning for entering the portal could be a good sign for the Spartans.
Four-star offensive lineman Andreas Dennis has officially entered the transfer portal. Dennis is an offensive lineman from the Class of 2024 who originally committed to Illinois. After enrolling early and spending the spring with the Illini, he put his name in the transfer portal in search of a new team to play his first collegiate season with.
This name probably sounds familiar to many of you, as Michigan State was in the middle of its recruitment the first time around. In fact, not only were the Spartans in the middle of his recruitment, Dennis had been involved with MSU for quite some time. Unfortunately, he opted out after the Mel Tucker news broke, but there's no denying he has a lot of love for Michigan State.
This in itself would make me think the Spartans have a good shot at recruiting him through the transfer portal, but a tidbit shared by Allen Trieu with 247Sports gives me even more confidence. Trieu said a “desire to be closer to home” is one reason Dennis entered the portal. Fortunately for Michigan State, Dennis is from Mount Pleasant, Michigan, so that makes Michigan State a frontrunner in my eyes.
According to 247Sports, Dennis is the No. 162 overall player in the class of 2024, as well as the No. 7 interior offensive lineman. So based on his ranking and Trieu's recruiting nugget, this recruitment is likely limited to two teams. Michigan and the state of Michigan.
Like the Spartans, Michigan also pushed Dennis hard the first time. This will be an interesting recruitment, however, as both teams have new coaching staffs since his original recruitment out of high school.
But it's clear to me that this is a battle of state schools, and I think Michigan State should win it. Time will tell if Jonathan Smith is interested or not, but based on his recruiting position and past interest in Michigan State, it would be hard to imagine Smith not pushing for a commitment here.
