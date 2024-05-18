Fix Tyrienne case 'baseless' for repeating ploy to keep Imran in jail: PTI





SLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson has expressed serious concerns over the disposal of the Tyrian case against PTI founder Chairman Imran Khan for rehearing after a year, although two Judges from a three-member bench have already ruled against continuing the case, calling it a shameful attempt to keep Imran Khan in jail illegally.

The PTI spokesperson, in a strong reaction on Saturday, said that the opponents of the PTI founding chairmen were now pinning their hopes on this absurd and baseless case after being humiliated to achieve their desired goals in the Toshakhana, Cipher and Al-Qadir Trust.

He said IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had once again proven his bias against Imran Khan by constituting a new bench to hear the case instead of announcing the verdict of the three-member bench headed by him, in which two judges ruled against the maintainability of the case and even uploaded the decision on the court website.

The PTI spokesperson pointed out that the six IHC judges, in their letter, also highlighted several instances of obvious interference by state institutions and pressure on the judges in the Tyrian case. He stressed that after denouncing the interference of state institutions and the pressure exerted on judges in politically motivated cases, notably the Tyrienne affair, there was no longer any legal or moral justification to pursue the case.

The PTI spokesperson termed the filing of fake and fabricated cases like the Tyrian and Iddat cases against Imran Khan as a clear sign of the defeat and moral degradation of those who were determined to subject Imran Khan to their personal vengeance.

He said like the 200-odd false cases registered against Imran Khan, the complainant in the Tyrian case remained unknown but enjoyed special patronage of state lawyers.

The PTI spokesperson termed the decision to form a new court in the case which had already been declared not maintainable by two honorable judges as totally illegal and unacceptable.

He demanded that in view of the legal requirements, the case be immediately dismissed instead of pursuing this case without merit, instead of pursuing this case without merit.

