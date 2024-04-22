Trump set to get millions more shares from Trump Media





Anna Barclay | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is set to receive an additional 36 million shares of Trump Media on Tuesday, an “earnout” bonus worth more than $1.25 billion, at Monday's price.

Trump Media, owner of the Truth Social app, closed Monday at $35.50 per share, down 2.42%, or about half the price at which the DJT ticker began trading on the stock exchange in late March.

But that closing price is still double the minimum benchmark price of $17.50 that Trump Media must reach by market close Tuesday for the former president to become eligible for additional so-called earnout shares.

This price complement is contingent on the benchmark being met for 20 trading days within a 30 trading day period, beginning on March 25. Tuesday is the 20th day and it is very unlikely that the DJT will fall below the reference price by the close of trading. .

The additional 36 million shares Trump appears to be seeking would add to the 78.75 million shares he already owns, as the company's majority shareholder.

When the earnout shares are added to his existing shares, Trump's total stake in Trump Media would be worth more than $4 billion on paper, at $35 per share.

TrumpMedia has the authority to issue a total of 40 million earnout shares, under the merger deal that combined it with a publicly traded shell company, Digital World Acquisition Corp.

“Assuming full issuance of the earnout shares, President Donald J. Trump will receive 36,000,000 earnout shares,” the company said in a securities filing. The filing suggests that some, if not all, of the remaining shares will be issued to TrumpMedia executives as part of an incentive plan.

Trump was in a New York City courtroom Monday, listening to opening statements in his quiet criminal trial. The trial resumes Tuesday for the presumptive Republican presidential candidate.

The combined company, whose full name is Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., began trading publicly under the symbol DJT on March 26, at an opening price of $70.90 per share.

That price reached a high of nearly $80 that day, briefly giving the company a market capitalization of more than $9 billion. This is despite a net loss of $58 million in 2023 and a turnover of only $4.1 million.

But since then, Trump Media's stock price has plunged. By the close of trading on April 15, the stock price had fallen nearly 68% from its opening price.

Read more about CNBC's politics coverage

The stock price rose sharply last week. But as of Monday, Trump Media shares were still trading about 50% below their initial price, wiping out billions of dollars in market capitalization for the company.

The last time the stock traded at the benchmark low price of $17.50 was in January, before the Securities and Exchange Commission cleared the proposed merger of DWAC and Trump Media.

It remains to be seen whether the issuance of the earnout shares to Trump will affect Trump Media's stock price.

All shares owned by Trump are subject to a lock-up clause that prevents him from selling them within six months of the merger's closing date.

Although the Trump Media board could change this provision, to date it has not taken any action to do so.

CNBC asked a company spokeswoman about the expected triggering of Trump's earnout actions.

She responded: “With over $200 million in the bank and zero debt, TrumpMedia is meeting all of its merger obligations and moving forward quickly with its business plan. »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/22/djt-trump-set-to-get-millions-more-trump-media-shares.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos