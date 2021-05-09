The tenth anniversary of the largest earthquake in Spain since the mid-1950s is commemorated in Lorca





This Tuesday (May 11) LORCA celebrates the tenth anniversary of the earthquake that killed nine people.

The Murcia region town will hold a memorial event at 7.00 pm in Piazza España.

The magnitude 5.2 earthquake knocked down several buildings and occurred at 4.47 pm, about 90 minutes after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake.

It was the worst earthquake to hit Spain since it hit the Granada region in 1956.

With so many old buildings in Lorca, they were vulnerable to damage from a major tremor.

Also, modern apartment buildings were not strong enough to withstand the historically high earthquake.

One of the most surprising images in the aftermath of the devastation in 2011 was that of a church bell falling to the ground in front of a television cameraman.

The memorial service on Tuesday night will consist of speeches and musical performances

It will be attended by politicians, emergency service workers and relatives of people who have died.

The day before, a monument will be officially unveiled at La Viña’s Parque 11 de Mayo, with nine trees planted in memory of the victims.

Scientists studying the fault line below Lorca suggested that the removal of the groundwater may have caused the tragedy.

Detailed surface maps from satellite studies allowed them to deduce which parts of the Earth moved and where.

They concluded in 2012 that these transitions are related to sites where water has been discharged for years.

Their study there shed light on how human activity such as drainage or well drilling can have far-reaching seismic effects.

Read more why has Spain been hit by many earthquakes?

Multiple earthquakes hit the Murcia region, Spain

The largest earthquakes in a decade rock the Granada region

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos