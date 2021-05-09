Dozens of schoolgirls were killed in a major bomb attack in the Afghan capital – BBC News





Dozens of schoolgirls have been killed and many others injured in a bomb and mortar attack outside the girls 'secondary school in the Afghan capital Kabul. The girls had just finished classes and came out of the gates when the attack took place. They seem to have been deliberately targeted. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has blamed the attack on Taliban insurgents. The time has come for violence in the country to escalate and the United States intends to withdraw all forces. Sophie Raworth has presented a BBC News report by Secunder Kermani.

