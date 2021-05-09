Covid crisis in India: authorities face criticism over pandemic local elections





India is in a very different situation in the UK, with more than 400,000 coronavirus cases a day being recorded for the first time since infections started last month, with almost 4,000 deaths in the last 24 hours.

But as hospitals struggled to get enough oxygen along with critical supplies, authorities have been widely criticized for allowing last month's election to advance in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal in the midst of a pandemic, endangering thousands of lives. We have heard from relatives of teachers who say they are among the hundreds of dead after working at the polls.



