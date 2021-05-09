



Saturday’s game between Galaxy and LAFC lost most of its luster when LAFC player Carlos Villa was scratched shortly before kick-off, robbing him of an expected confrontation between Villa and World Cup teammate Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.

But that took a bit of the drama away from the game that ended literally shaking the ground, with a 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck in stoppage time and punctuated by a 2–1 Galaxy win before a crowd limited to 7,193 spectators at Dignity Health Sports Park.

It was Jonathan dos Santos, another member of the Mexican World Cup team, who started that jolt, scoring the winning goal in the 79th minute. The stadium was still jumping 10 minutes later when the ground underneath joined, shocks everything including the MLS standings, which It appears that the Galaxy is tied at the top of the Western Conference for the first time in nearly two years.

“They earned it through their work rate, commitment, and commitment to it,” Galaxy coach Greg Fannie said of his team. “The character that they have to compete with in these games, we will continue to improve as a team. If we can carry this with us, we will have a really good group and it will be very difficult to overcome.”

Excerpts from Galaxy’s 2-1 victory over visiting LAFC on Saturday.

Hernandez and Dos Santos, both of whom have donned from their worst career seasons, lead the change, meeting in both goals on Saturday for Cannes, at 3-1-0, already halfway to last season’s total wins.

Hernandez finished first early in the first half, as his gross production tripled from his disappointing first season in the MLS. Diego Rossi clinched the LAFC title early in the second half, but dos Santos erased that 17 minutes later with his first regular season result in 22 months. Hernandez’s pass came through the legs of LAFC defender Tristan Blackmon in his first assist in the MLS.

When the ball hit the net, dos Santos tore his shirt and dashed towards the stands, where the fans greeted him and swallowed him by his teammates.

The galaxy is celebrating after Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored in the 11th minute on Saturday.

(John McCoy / Getty Images)

“I don’t have words. He said in Spanish,” I will never forget this match. “I really needed this goal for all my efforts to get back to my best self.”

For goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, the win was less a remarkable victory as it was another step on a much longer road.

“We’re trying to create a style or a way of playing,” said Bond, who made four saves and led the MLS with 20 through four matches. “We are a new team with a lot of new players trying to escape. But in this learning process, we are achieving results. And we did it in different ways.”

Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond stopped a shot by LAFC player Diego Rossi in the first half. Rossi scored in the 62nd minute for his team’s only goal.

(John McCoy / Getty Images)

If the Galaxy adapts to a new coach and a new culture, LAFC (1-1-2) is still struggling to adapt to life without a villa. The first major signing in the franchise’s history, Villa broke the record-breaking single-season record in MLS for an MVP season in 2019. But he has only started five games in the regular season since then, playing only 22 minutes this season due to a quadriceps injury.

“We know how important it is to us. We have to find the right way to get Carlos back into it,” said Bob Bradley, coach of LAFC.

Meanwhile, the team’s attack faded, scoring only five times in four matches and placing only five shots on goal on Saturday. It’s not exactly the ground-breaking numbers, but certainly not what LAFC used to be in its first three seasons when no MLS team had scored more wins, points or goals in the regular season.

Speaking of the tremendous shakes, Bond, who is still new to Southern California, viewed Saturday’s earthquake as just another part of Galaxy’s celebration of his victory.

“Was there an earthquake?” He then asked. “I was running around most of the time [it]. “

