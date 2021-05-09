The Chinese rocket will fall to Earth in an unknown place – BBC News





The wreckage of a Chinese rocket is expected to fall to Earth as it enters uncontrolled over the weekend. The main segment of the March 5-Long vehicle, which weighs 18 tons, was used last month to market the first module of China’s new space station. Several experts in space debris modeling point out that late Saturday or early Sunday (GMT) is the most likely time to re-enter. However, such projections are always very certain. The U.S. said Thursday it was looking at the path of the object, but said it had no plans to throw it away today. Most vehicles should burn when they are permanently immersed in the atmosphere, even if metals and other resistant materials with high melting points are likely to survive on the surface. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

