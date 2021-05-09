Rocket debris is expected to fall to Earth soon





The large Chinese rockets that are under control over the weekend and re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere have led to a worrying but unprecedented situation. Spatial debris has fallen to Earth several times, including last year. The good news is that waste that dives to Earth, while worrisome, generally poses a very small threat to personal safety. Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at Harvard University’s Center for Astrophysics, told CNN, “This is not the end of days.” However, the section has raised new questions about space debris, uncontrolled re-entry, and what measures should be taken, if any. #CNN # News.



