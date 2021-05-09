England to relax international travel ban – BBC News





The international travel ban for England will be phased out from 17 May 2021. It means that travel from the UK to leisure will no longer be illegal. People will be able to travel to 12 countries with a “green list” without being quarantined on their return to the UK – including Portugal, Iceland, Israel, Singapore, Gibraltar, Australia and New Zealand. However, strict rules on testing and quarantine will be maintained in place to protect public health. Passengers are warned to expect additional controls and longer queues at border points. Sophie Raworth presents Caroline Davies ’BBC News at Ten. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source