The Myanmar Revolution through the eyes of a musician – BBC News





More than 750 people have been killed since Myanmar’s military took office three months ago. Thousands of people have been arrested, including the head of the Aung San Suu Kyi election. The borders are closed and the internet is effectively blocked, but people are documenting their continued resistance to the coup. In Yangon, a musician and his sister have been filming for the BBC for the past two months. Journalists: Banyol Kong Janoi and Poe Ei Phyu Camera: Zarchi and Banyol Kong Janoi: Produced and directed by Rebecca Henschke and Kelvin Brown: Edited by Kelvin Brown and Michael Latham. Please subscribe HERE. http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

