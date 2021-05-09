California Attorney General: PG&E could file a murder charge for firefighters





California’s largest public service provider could face murder or homicide charges if it were responsible for causing the state’s latest deadly fire, according to court documents filed by the state’s attorney general. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. or PG&E could face a number of felonies if one of the fires broke out as a result of improper use and maintenance of power lines, according to an amicus summary filed with the U.S. District Court by U.S. Attorney General Xavier Becerra. #CNN # News.



