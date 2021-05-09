An average 4.4 earthquake strikes near Te Anau, Southland, Southland, New Zealand / Volcano Discovery area





Sun, May 9, 2021, 20:40

20:40 PM

4.4 May 10 earthquake 8:32 AM (GMT +12)

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the morning Monday, May 10, 2021 at 8:32 a.m. local time near Te Anau, Southland County, Southland, New Zealand, according to GeoNet. In the data, the earthquake was located at a rather shallow depth of 41 km. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. EMSC, which listed it as a magnitude 4.2 earthquake. Include towns or cities near the epicenter where a very weak tremor was probably felt, Manaburi (area of ​​population 250) located 47 km from the epicenter, and Te Anau (Pop 2100) 53 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and Time: May 10 8:32 AM (GMT +12) local time (May 9, 2021 20:32 GMT) Size: 4.4 Depth: 41.0 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 45.43 ° S / 167.04 ° E (area Southland, Southland, New Zealand) Preliminary data source: GEONET (NZ) Previous news The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.1-magnitude earthquake in the United States near Ambler, Northwest Arctic, Alaska, just 10 minutes ago. The earthquake occurred on the morning of Sunday May 9, 2021 at 11:31 a.m. local time at very shallow miles depth. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. … Read all A 3.5-magnitude earthquake near Hawthorne, Mineral County, Nevada, USA, was reported just 13 minutes ago by the United States Geological Survey, the main international and national agency that monitors seismic activity in the United States. The earthquake occurred 5.2 miles below the epicenter around noon on Sunday May 9, 2021 at 12:26 PM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. … Read all Just 12 minutes ago, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Banjar, West Java, Indonesia. The tremor was recorded early on Monday morning, May 10, 2021 at 1:09 a.m. local time, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers below the surface. … Read all Go to the Daily Reports for May 2021: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 Summary: 3 earthquakes 6.0+, 43 earthquakes 5.0+, 324 earthquakes 4.0+, 1110 earthquakes 3.0+, 2028 earthquakes 2.0+ (3508 total) … Read all 3.2 magnitude earthquake near Redlands, San Bernardino County, CA, The United States of America, was reported just 9 minutes ago by the United States Geological Survey, which is the main international and national agency that monitors seismic activity in the United States. The earthquake occurred 10.1 miles below the epicenter early on the morning of Sunday May 9, 2021 at 2:09 am local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. … read everything

