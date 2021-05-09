Australia will resume home flights to India after the reaction – BBC News





Australia will resume homecoming flights for some Indian citizens after a controversial ban on their arrival from the country ended on 15 May. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been criticized for helping citizens trapped in a nation devastated by Covide. There are about 900 registered Australians in the group. There are a total of more than 9,000 Australians in India. Tough measures were introduced due to the escalation of the Covid crisis in India. Critics – including legal and medical experts – have accused the government of abandoning people. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#India #Australia #Covid #BBCNews.



source