Global experts from the new WHO Council on Health Economics for All have announced





The initial 11 members are distinguished experts in economics, health, government, finance and development from around the world.

The Council’s focus is on new strategies for shaping economies and financial systems with the aim of building healthy societies that are fair, inclusive, fair and sustainable. It will include lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council will hold its first meeting on 6 May 2021 under the chairmanship of Chair Mariane Mazzucato, Professor of Economics of Innovation and Public Value and Director of Founders at the Institute for Innovation and Public Use at University College London. WHO convenes 11 leading figures in economics, health and development from around the world as the first members of the WHO Council for Health Economics for All. The role of the Council is to provide independent advice to the Director-General on addressing interrelated health and economic challenges and to chart a path forward that supports communities and countries in building healthy societies. To achieve this, it will provide recommendations for a new approach to shaping a health-supporting economy for all as a general goal, including fairer and more efficient health systems. “I am delighted that the WHO is convening this talented and driven group of global experts as the WHO Council for Health Economics for All, chaired by eminent economist Professor Mariana Mazzucato,” Dr. Tedros said. “I established this Council precisely to bring together leading experts in economics, policy development and health and to benefit from their knowledge and skills. I urge them to advise on a new way forward that ensures that health is at the heart of all government decisions and investment decisions. We must value and invest in health as our most important commodity. “ The Council is holding its inaugural meeting today, launching a robust and broad process to gather insights and develop effective forward-looking plans and practices, built on real-life examples and lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic. Patron of the Council, N.E. Sanna Marin, the Prime Minister of Finland, said the new body would provide strong support to the WHO and countries in addressing interrelated public health and economic issues. Prime Minister Marin said: “The pandemic has had an important impact on health, economies and societies around the world. At the same time, it has shown that with the right approach it is possible to protect the vulnerable, to protect both health and the economy. The importance of global solidarity and the importance of putting people at the center of decision-making were emphasized. Women’s participation in policy-making and at the heart of response and recovery is crucial. ” She added: “We firmly believe that this Council will provide invaluable advice to both the Secretariat and the Member States.” In addition to Professor Mariana Mazzucato, as chair, the inaugural members of the council are Professor Senait Fisseha, Professor Jayati Ghosh, Vanessa Huang, Professor Stephanie Kelton, Professor Ilona Kickbusch, Linah Kelebogile Mohohlo, Dr. Zélia Maria Profeta da Luz, Kate Raworth and Dame Marilyn. Additional members may be appointed. Dr. Vera Songwe will join as a special guest. “The COVID-19 pandemic has shone the brightest light ever due to a great lack of capacity and coherence among key sectors in society in the way they respond to the interrelated health and economic challenges that people face in their daily lives,” said Professor Mazzucato. Chairman of the Council, Professor of Economics of Innovation and Public Values ​​and Director of Establishment at the Institute for Innovation and Public Use at University College London. “The government’s capacity to protect public health and, in turn, protect and stimulate the economy requires interconnected strategies, investments and political commitment. Health for all must be at the heart of national investment and innovation decisions – and it must be managed with the common good in mind. The Council will work to address these many challenges and offer the world a way forward. “ The WHO Council wants to reshape health for all as a global goal and ensure that national and global economies and finances are structured in such a way as to achieve this ambitious goal. This includes advice on what can be done and practical tools in four important areas: new ways to measure and evaluate health for all, build public sector capacity to drive transformative change and innovation to achieve population health goals, and ensure financial systems invest in creating health. This requires a transformation in health care financing, not as a cost, but as a long-term investment for a “healthy society,” based on the fundamental truth that health and the economy are interdependent.

