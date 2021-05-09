Earthquake information: Light Mag. 4.4-53 km west of Te Anau, Southland County, New Zealand, on May 10 8:32 am (GMT +12)





An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale at a depth of 41 km

May 9 20:34 UTC: First to report: GEONET (New Zealand) two minutes later. May 9 20:35: Volume recalculated from 4.1 to 4.2.9 May 20:37: Volume recalculated from 4.2 to 4.4. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 43.9 to 41.0 km (27 to 25 miles). The epicenter position was corrected at 4.4 km (2.8 mi) NWE.

Update Sunday, May 9, 2021, 20:39

An average 4.4 earthquake strikes near Te Anau, Southland, Southland, New Zealand

4.4 May 10 earthquake 8:32 AM (GMT +12)

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the morning Monday, May 10, 2021 at 8:32 a.m. local time near Te Anau, Southland County, Southland, New Zealand, according to GeoNet. In the data, the earthquake was located at a rather shallow depth of 41 km. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. EMSC, which listed it as a magnitude 4.2 earthquake. Include towns or cities near the epicenter where a very weak tremor was probably felt, Manaburi (area of ​​population 250) located 47 km from the epicenter, and Te Anau (Pop 2100) 53 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: May 9, 2021 20:32:13 UTC – Local time at epicenter: May 10 8:32 a.m. (GMT +12) Size: 4.4 Depth: 41.0 km Latitude / Center longitude: 45.42632 ° S / 167.04414 Degree E (Southland) region, Southland, New Zealand) Nearby towns and cities: 47 km (29 mi) northwest of Manaburi (Population: 248) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 53 km (33 mi) west of Te Anau (population: 2,070) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 134 km (83 mi) west of Queenstown (Population: 10,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 148 km (92 miles) northwest of Invercargill (Population: 47,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 148 km (92 miles) northwest of Invercargill (Population: 47,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 165 km (103 mi) west of Gore (Population: 12,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 274 km (170 mi) west of Dunedin (Otago) (population: 114,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 351 km (218 mi) west of Timaru (Canterbury) (Population: 28,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 491 km (305 miles) west of Christchurch (Canterbury) (Population: 363,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 776 km (482 mi) southwest of Wellington (population: 381900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Cast clouds ended at 13.3 ° C (56 ° F), humidity: 98%, winds: 2 m / s (5 knots) from NWNW Primary data source: GEONET (NZ) (Commission Earthquakes and Geological Survey, New Zealand) Rated released energy: 2.5 x 1011 Joules (69.8 MWh, equivalent to 60 tons of TNT) More information

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Depth of VolumeLocation Source 4.441 KM New Zealand GEONET (NZ) 4.244 km 4.24 SOUTH ISLAND OF NEW ZEALAND EMSC

