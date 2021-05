Lizada: Shattering Earth – Sunstar

My wife and I have an understanding. We promised each other that no matter what happens, we will be together. Years have tested us. But there is one thing we have agreed on. One incident, when it does happen, God forbid that it would break that promise of standing next to each other. Earthquake. In her own words, “Pahala ka Ioanan Talaga Kita”. For some reason my wife is terrified of earthquakes. Let me explain.

I remember one time when we were having a meal when suddenly the ground shook. I was left alone talking to a plate. I ran towards the door in the middle of the sentence, oblivious to anything and everything.

Then, of course, there was a fairly strong earthquake a couple of years ago. I remember we were in the room and relaxed and then the strong earthquake happened. In a flash faster than the flash she was outside under a mango tree. I was left alone in bed. A few seconds after the earthquake stopped, I heard the phrase “Saint-C-Renee”. Suddenly I saw her enter the room and scolded me, saying, “San Ka Pa, Nag Lindol Na Naka Higa Ka Pa.” She ordered me out. She slowly stood up and got out, and there she was talking about how strong the tremor was that even the mango tree was shaking. I wanted to tell her not to stay under the tree because that could be dangerous. But I have been married to this person for a long time so I kept my mouth silent.

And recently we shook again. Once again we were in the room and noticed it first. I said “Lindol” and all of a sudden I woke up. A few seconds after saying “nor us.” She said, “Myron Ba, Naga Gallo Ba Ang electric fan.” Dishes, mango trees and electric fans.

I already know the true reason for her fear of tremors, but I’ll keep it to myself.

But to be fair to her, something is likely to make me break this eternal promise. A dog is chasing. Let me explain.

Several years ago while we were talking in the garage, a stray dog ​​for some reason managed to enter our yard. To our horror, the dog was roaring and following us. We ran towards the car because it was the closest. I opened the door and jumped in. Only after that did she realize that Chuna was left outside. It was good that our help was able to get the dog. Shyly she came out and said, “Bucket Mo Inwanan?” She has earthquakes and I have a dog chasing her.

Aside from those, I think we’re pretty good. Like life we ​​have our share but here we are and we are the best. Unless we of course have an earthquake that would unleash a group of dogs.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos