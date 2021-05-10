Baffert has denied the Kentucky Derby doping allegation





The winner of the Kentucky Derby, Medina Spirit, tested positive for betamethasone at a high level, coach Bob Baffert revealed on Sunday, questioning Churchill Downs 'horse victory last weekend. Speaking to reporters Sunday morning, Baffert denied that the horse had ever been treated with the drug, which is sometimes used for joint pain in horses, saying his team would conduct its own investigation. "I got the biggest guts in the races yesterday for something I didn't do," Baffert said, adding that it's "horse injustice". "I don't feel ashamed. I feel like they did me wrong. But I'll deal with it." Betamethasone is an anti-inflammatory corticosteroid that is allowed in horse racing at a certain level. Baffert said he was informed that the Medina Spirit post-race test detected 21 picograms per milliliter, more than double the legal threshold in Kentucky races. Churchill Downs announced on Sunday that he would immediately cancel Baffert, and banned him from entering the horses for the track race.



