Earthquake information: strong mag. 5.2 earthquake – Philippine Sea, 99 km south of Mattei, Davao Oriental Province, Philippines, on May 11 1:25 a.m. (GMT +8)





Magnitude 5.2 earthquake at a depth of 10 km

May 10 17:28 UTC: First report: VolcanoDiscovery after 3 minutes May 10 17:37: Now with data updates from GFZ10 May 17:40: Volume recalculated from 5.0 to 5.2. The epicenter position was corrected at 24 km (15 mi) towards N.

Update Monday, May 10, 2021, 5:42 PM

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale was reported 99 kilometers south of Mattei, the Philippines

5.2 May 11 earthquake 1:25 am (GMT +8)

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that a magnitude 5.2 earthquake occurred just 16 minutes before 99 kilometers south of Matte, Philippines, and the earthquake struck 10 kilometers below the epicenter near Matti, Davao Oriental, Davao, Philippines, early From Tuesday morning May 11, 2021 at 1:25 AM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. And the Geophysical Agency, which classified it as a 5.3 magnitude earthquake. A third agency, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), reported the same 5.4 magnitude earthquake, and based on preliminary seismic data, many people may have felt the earthquake in the epicenter area. It should not have caused much damage, other than falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In Bundaguitan (popup 2100) located 32 km from the epicenter, the earthquake should have been felt as a slight shaking. In Kapuran (population 12,600) located 61 km from the epicenter, Malita (population 41,100) 73 km, Le Bon (27,200) 94 km, Santa Maria (population 16,800) 94 km, Alabel (population 43,300)) 97 km, Malapatan (population 19,400) 98 km, Mati (population 105,900) 99 km, General Santos City (population 679,600) 111 km, and Davao City (population 1,212,500) 127 km . The size and depth will be updated automatically if these changes and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Date and time: May 10, 2021 17:25:50 UTC – Local time at epicenter: May 11 1:25 a.m. (GMT + 8) Strength: 5.2 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / longitude of epicenter: 6.07 ° N / 126.17 ° E (Philippine Sea, Philippines) Nearest volcano: Apo (24 km / 15 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 32 km (20 mi) south of Bandaguetan (population: 2,140) -> See nearby earthquakes! 61 km (38 mi) north of Caburan (Davao del Sur) (Population: 12,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 73 km (45 mi) ESE of Malita (population: 41,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 94 km (58 miles) SOUTH LOBON (Davao Oriental)) (Pop: 27200) -> See earthquakes nearby! 94 km (59 miles) southeast of Santa Maria (pop: 16800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 97 km (60 mi) east of Alabel (population: 43,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 98 km (61 mi) east of Malapatan (Sarangani) (population: 19,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 99 km (61 miles) south of Mati (population: 105,900) -> Watch earthquakes nearby! 111 km (69 miles) east of General Santos City (Population: 679,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 127 km (79 miles) south of Davao City (Population: 1,212,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 251 km (156 miles) southeast of Mindanao (pop: 25,537,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: light rain 27.9 ° C (82 ° F), humidity: 76%, wind: 3 m / s (7 knots) northwest Primary data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Energy released Rated: 4 x 1012 joules (1.11 gigawatt hours, equivalent to 951 tons of TNT).

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short "Felt It" report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don't feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. Data of the earthquake itself have been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource5,210 km Mindanao, Philippines GFZunspecifiedn / aMindanao, Philippines Volcano Discovery 5.1105 km Mindanao, Filipinosimsk 5.3101 km Mindanao, Philippines BMKG5.2106 km near Davao, Philippines REN75.Anili, Philippines 4 km

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it.

Davao City (131.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shake / 1-2 seconds: very short rumble that I thought was my heartbeat (reported by our app) Davao City / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (sideways) (reported About it through our app)

Pulumuluk, South Cotabato (130 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 sec

Aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fissure that was active during the earthquake ruptured along roughly the surface. 16 km2 (= 6 square miles) as a first-degree estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 7 kilometers (4 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Twice the length of the fissure area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (check the map below to verify). So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area, please wait while searching millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

