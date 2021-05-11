Hamas launches rockets in Jerusalem – nine Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes





Hamas militants have fired rockets at Jerusalem after Israel called for the withdrawal of forces around the city’s al-Aqsa mosque. Nine Palestinians were reported killed in the Gaza Strip after Israel retaliated with airstrikes. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that Israel will respond "very forcefully" to rocket attacks. The violence in Jerusalem earlier in the day injured hundreds of Palestinians, as well as 21 Israeli police.



source