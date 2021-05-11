Concerns that Eid would bring Covid’s point to Pakistan – BBC News





As the country around India Covid is plagued by a devastating crisis, fears escalate before it reaches Pakistan's Eide. Shortly after Eid happened last year, Pakistani hospitals made an effort to deal with the arrival of Covid patients. The pre-festival period, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is usually the busiest time of the year. But the partial shutdown began over the weekend and will last until next week. All non-essential businesses have been closed and domestic tourism has been banned. Officials now hope that reducing transmission rates will save lives and prevent more severe blockages. The biggest challenge is for families to hold their own private gatherings in the traditional way of celebrating Eid.

