Connect with us

Uncategorized

Hong Kong protests: Police have fired tear gas to disperse the crowd

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By



Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse protesters. People were warned six days ago not to gather to protest against the oppression of security forces when protesters were violently attacked by a mob with a stick at a station. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

———————– Get more news on our site – https://www.channel4.com/news/

Follow us: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/Channel4News .

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: