Thousands of Palestinians have fled as Israel intensifies its attack on Gaza – BBC News





Israel has stepped up its attack on Gaza as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns that it will continue its largest offensive in years. Violent clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinians have spread to much of the occupied West Bank. Tens of thousands of Palestinians are estimated to have fled their homes to escape the Israeli bombing. Palestinian militants have fired more rockets at Israel. At least 122 people have been killed in Gaza and 9 since the fighting in Israel began. Reeta Chakrabarti presents BBC News News reporting on Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen.

