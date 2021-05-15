The Indian variant may threaten to ease the cuts in June





You thought it was all over, but it's not over yet. The roadmap is still up and running – for now.

The planned reopening in England on Monday will move forward, but what about June? See this space. The prime minister warned that the Indian variant of the virus is more contagious than others and could cause a "severe disruption" to its return to normalcy. Medical doctor Chris Whitty has said he believes it will become the leading variant in the UK. To deal with the rise in cases, there will be a rise in vaccines and if you are over 50 or clinically vulnerable, you can only wait eight weeks between doses.



