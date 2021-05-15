Israel is destroying the tower block in Gaza by international media organizations





Israeli airstrikes destroyed a tower house in Gaza in various media outlets, including the Associated Press and al Jazeera. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

As of Monday, at least 139 people have been killed in Gaza with almost three-thirds of them. Ten people have been killed by Israeli rockets fired by Hamas from Gaza, including a man killed today near Tel Aviv. There have been several pro-Palestinian protests around the world, including in London. Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News



source