Why does the dismissal of Liz Cheney by the Republican Party matter – BBC News





Liz Cheney has been one of the only Republicans in Congress who has criticized the voice of Donald Trump's stance on the outcome of the U.S. election and remains responsible for the January Capitol riots. But this week his colleagues voted for him from senior management. BBC channel Ros Atkins says Congressman Cheney is stepping down as a former president to show how he still holds the Republican Party. Here he explains what the movement says about the party and its immediate future.

