Luis Vidal + Architects resurrected an abandoned public building in Santiago





Spanish firm Luis Vidal + Architects has revived a heritage building dating back to the 19th century in Chile that was abandoned after an earthquake, and added an extension wrapped in strips of glass and wood.

The Matta Sur complex is located on Chiloé Street, a major road in Santiago. The complex is located on a rectangular plot of land owned by the city.

The Matta Sur complex is located in Santiago

Designed by Luis Vidal + Architects in Madrid, the project entailed the restoration of an abandoned 130-year-old building and the creation of a new building adjacent to house the Centro de Salud Familiar (CESFAM), or a family healthcare center. The engineers also created a central plaza.

The team’s goal was to honor historic architecture while presenting a contemporary aesthetic.

The team said: “Our interventions aim to translate the most unique elements of the pre-existing building, but using a contemporary, militant language that does not compete with the historical building style but rather reinforces it.”

The project included the restoration of an abandoned building

The heritage building – formerly known as the Metropolitan Lyceum of Santiago – is L-shaped in plan and runs along two fronts of the street, forming an enclosed corner.

It was built in 1891 as a public educational facility. It had long housed a girls’ elementary school, and in 1989, it became a center for adult training.

Wooden balustrades line the previously abandoned building

During an 8.8-magnitude earthquake in 2010, the three-story building was severely damaged.

“Cracks throughout the structure and damage to the interior walls, beams and roof structures forced the authorities to declare it uninhabitable,” the team said.

“Once the building was abandoned, burglary, vandalism and lack of maintenance transformed the building into what it was before.”

The glass stretch takes center stage

The city decided to restore it, while also committed to building a new facility to house a public health clinic on the same site.

After a thorough and careful analysis, Luis Vidal + Architects proposed a comprehensive renovation plan for the school building of 3,000 square meters.

Cristóbal Palma documents the streets of Santiago during the protests

The steps included replacing all damaged structural elements, installing a new red metal roof, and implementing the heating and cooling system.

The team has also cleaned and painted the concrete facades, replaced floor tiles and installed new wooden railings among many other tasks.

View from the restored building

The team said: “These interventions use contemporary and militant language that does not compete with the historical construction method but rather reinforces it.”

The team took care to preserve the building’s distinctive features, such as the open corridors that ran along the interior height overlooking the courtyard.

A new public health facility has been built on site

The building, which now functions as a community center, contains a range of spaces, including an auditorium, gymnasium, nursery, and kitchens to host cooking workshops.

For the medical clinic, the team designed a new four-storey building. Also in the L-shaped plan, it occupies the opposite corner of the site and has a total area of ​​2,500 square meters.

A mixture of old and new elements defines sophistication

The building houses areas for clinical care, technical support, general services, and administrative support. Each floor has a specific color.

Two different processors were used for the interfaces. On the street facing side, the team mimicked the historic building using concrete.

Open air walkways connect parts of the complex

At the height facing the inner courtyard is a glass curtain wall lined with thin wood slats.

The architects said, “The new façade design follows the standards set by the existing façades, but reinterprets the language from an architectural combination and a technological point of view.”

The interior spaces are flooded with natural light

In some staircases and consulting rooms, architects have incorporated courtyards to bring in natural light. On the surface, plantations filled with flowers help reduce heat.

A large multi-level yard is located between the two buildings. Among its features are concrete benches, bicycle racks, and flowering shrubs.

Flowering shrubs grow outside

“This space provides the community with an open space to promote social gatherings, and thus becomes the heart of the project,” the team said.

Founded in 2004, Luis Vidal + Architects is headquartered in Madrid with offices in London, Miami, Santiago and Santo Domingo.

Other projects the company has implemented include the renovation and expansion of the Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza – a project that included new patient wards, medical facilities, more straightforward rotation methods, and the addition of photocatalyst facades.

Photography by Arieh Kornfield and Louis Vidal + Architects.

Project Credits:

Architect: Luis Vidal + Architects Design Team: David Avila, Bernat Borgera, Valentina Cesky, Jose Ignacio Comparini, Sebastian Cruz, Marta Comillas, Juan Francisco Letelier, Arturo Lopez Batcheler, Carlos Maldonado, Concha Milan, Enrique Perezgo, Patricia, Santia Sanchez, Paula Siegel, Encarnación Serna, Oscar Torrejón, Italo Fez, Luis Vidal Consulting: Jose Maria Jimenez, Christian Schad, COBE, Wood Landscape Study, Geotecnia One Client: The illustrious municipality of Santiago

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos