2012: ‘Exciting’ Blueprint Launched





160 Years is a series marking the launch of The Press in Christchurch on May 25, 1861. From now until the anniversary, the press will revisit the stories each year of publication.

The Canterbury Earthquake Correction Authority (Cera) released its masterplan for central Christchurch on the evening of July 30, 2012, and extensive coverage in the press included responses from politicians and community leaders.

Labor says the blueprint for the new central city in Christchurch is “exciting and inspiring” but that the focus must now shift to the people.

Things

A view of the cathedral square in a 2012 plot.

Labor’s earthquake recovery spokeswoman and Christchurch-East Member of Parliament Leanne Dalziel said the green-spaced frame adjacent to the new compact layout was the highlight of the plan.

“I’m very hopeful about the whole thing. I think the frame is a really cool and attractive idea.

Read more: * Where have government leaders gone now in Christchurch? * Helicopters, processors, and daytime drinking: How the board was made * Critics mock Todd Mueller’s call to “rebuild this city” by Todd Muller in Christchurch

Dalziel, who addressed protesters outside civilian offices last night, said she hoped the focus would shift to rebuilding homes and suburbs now that the Central Business District (CBD) plan has been unveiled.

She told the press that the government now needs to improve its communications and that “there are still a lot of challenges in the wider community.”

Labor Representative Clayton Cosgrove described the plan as “exciting and inspiring”.

“But people should live in safe and warm homes in order to enjoy them … We hope this inspires the government to redouble its efforts with respect to the population – because it should not be the central business district versus the suburbs, because they both need attention.”

Dean Kozanik / Staff

Protesters outside Christchurch City Council with the planned launch.

The spokesman for the Wider Earthquake Communities Action Network, Reverend Mike Coleman, said he found it difficult to get excited about the plan.

“I’m sure the officials did an excellent job on the plan … They had 75 people working on it. But we wanted to see the same level of energy and priority given to the suburbs and to the people and this didn’t happen.”

Coleman said the plan and the announcement party last night made clear that “the Christchurch recovery is a corporate recovery”.

Nicky Wagner, a member of parliament in Christchurch, said the plan “did what the people of Christchurch wanted”.

“People wanted a beautiful green city, friendly to people, and that’s what we have.”

