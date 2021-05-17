India’s pandemic has denounced the lives of many teachers forced to run polling stations – BBC News





In India, 1,600 teachers have been killed in Covid since April 19 to help run local polling stations. Their union says many called for their release from electoral duty, fearing for their health, as the second deadly wave of the Indian pandemic intensified. Mishal Husain presents on BBC News Ten what Orla Guerin has presented in Uttar Pradesh state reports. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source