Israeli airstrikes target Hamas leader – BBC News





The Israeli military has said it has bombed the home of the political leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a wave of attacks on the Gaza Strip. He released a video of a bomb that exploded, saying he hit the house of Yahya Sinwar, the group’s general leader. Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed at least 33 people early Sunday, local officials said. Militants fired rockets at Israel with a new barrage on Sunday evening. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#Israel #Gaza #BBCNews.



source