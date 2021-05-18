India’s Covid crisis leaves 140 million short doses in the Covax scheme – BBC News





Covax, an international scheme to ensure equal access to coronavirus vaccines, is short for 140 million doses because of Covid's ongoing crisis in India. The Indian Serum Institute (SII), the sole supplier of the Covax scheme, has not made any scheduled shipments since exports were suspended in March. The UN children's agency Unicef ​​buys and distributes vaccines to Covax. It calls on leaders of G7 nations and EU states to share doses.

