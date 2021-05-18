Uncategorized
Israel has hit Hamas tunnels as the conflict enters its second week
Israeli warplanes launched a new massive airstrike in Gaza, bombing the Hamas tunnel system in Gaza for more than nine miles, and the Israeli military said it was the commander of a Palestinian militant group aimed at nine headquarters. CNN’s Ben Wedeman has denounced from Jerusalem that the worst Israeli-Palestinian conflict in years is entering its second week and calls for an international ceasefire. #CNN #New.
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]