Can the new Covid variants go back from blocking the UK path? – BBC Newsnight

There are currently 86 local authorities who have confirmed five or more cases of the Indian Covid variant, according to UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock. “This is not just Bolton and Blackburn,” he said, citing areas that have seen an increase in cases. Millions of people can enjoy new freedoms as it makes it easier to block most of England, Wales and Scotland. But the government has warned that the next study of social rules could be delayed. How could the new Covid variants alleviate restrictions in the UK? News Cohen Health Correspondent Deb Cohen reported. .



