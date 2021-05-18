Spain expands the military when 6,000 immigrants arrive at the beach in Ceuta





The Spanish border enclave force in Ceuta has surpassed the record for immigrants from Morocco by jumping or circling obstacles to technically cross the European border into North Africa. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The Spanish army expanded to the beaches surrounding the city, more than 6,000 miles of which had just arrived, many of them teenagers, who had come out of the sea to a wall of soldiers. Tonight, Morocco’s ambassador to Madrid has been recalled for “consultations” as diplomatic tensions escalate. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News



source