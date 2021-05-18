Uncategorized
US President Joe Biden has called for an Israel-Gaza ceasefire – BBC News
U.S. President Joe Biden has called for a ceasefire between Israeli and Palestinian militants after eight days of violence in Gaza. Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the U.S. was working with Egypt and other countries to quell enemies. The U.S. again blocked a UN Security Council statement calling for an end to the violence. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
